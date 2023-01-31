Congress' Manish Tewari Insults President Droupadi Murmu; Tweets, 'Cannot Speak Her Mind'

Congress once again insulted President Droupadi Murmu, with Manish Tewari 'wondering about the purpose of the President’s address to the Joint Session of Parliament if she cannot speak her own mind'.

On Twitter, Tewari buttressed his statement by stating, "Can or Does Article 74 of COI (Constitution of India) circumscribe @rashtrapatibhvn freedom of speech & expression? Should be seriously debated."

Article 74 of the Constitution cited by Tewari says that the 'there shall be a Council of Ministers with the Prime Minister at the head to aid and advise the President who shall, in the exercise of his functions, act in accordance with such advises'. It also says that 'Provided the President may require the Council of Ministers to reconsider such advice, either generally or otherwise, she/he shall act in accordance with the advises tendered after such reconsideration'.

The Congress leader's statement comes even as several Members of Parliament from the party gave amiss to the address of the President citing 'flight delay triggered by inclement weather' as they were to return to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir after the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

'Therefore it is not the President but the Govt which is responsible for the content'

Notably, Article 87 deals with Special Address by the President and provides that the President shall address both Houses of Parliament assembled together at the commencement of the first session after each general election to the Lok Sabha and at the commencement of the first session of each year and inform Parliament of the causes of its summons.

The President’s Address is the statement of policy of the Government and as such is drafted by the Government. The Address consists of several Work paragraphs prepared on the basis of material supplied by different Ministries and Departments of the Government. Few months prior to the Address, the Prime Minister’s Office requests all Secretaries to the Government of India to supply material on matters in respect of their Ministries/Departments for incorporation in the Address. Therefore, it is not the President but the Government which is responsible for the contents of the Address.