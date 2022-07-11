Congress' Manish Tewari Not Signatory To Oppn's Agnipath Scheme's Withdrawal Memo: Sources

In the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence, a demand was made by the Opposition for the withdrawal of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Republic Media Network learnt on July 11. Out of the total of 12 MPs in the meeting, six were from opposition parties - Rajni Patil, Shaktisinh Gohil and Manish Tewari of the Congress, Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress, and A.D. Singh from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. All six with the exception of Tewari signed a memorandum for the withdrawal of the scheme, sources told the channel.

Notably, the former Union Minister had earlier uploaded a tweet, in which while 'empathising' with youth who had concerns over the scheme, he had said, "Reality is that India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of the art weaponry."

I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath recruitment Process.Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry. Armed forces of Union shouldn’t be an employment guarantee programme — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 16, 2022

Recruitment begins for the Tri-Services under Agnipath scheme

The Centre, on June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Under this scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Notably, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers would receive a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. They will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance.

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Meanwhile, all three wings of India's armed forces - Army, Navy and Air Force - have already started to accept applications for the Agnipath programme, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) now topping the field with the most registrations.

Image: PTI