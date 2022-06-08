Congress' Manish Tewari Targets RBI Over Repo Rate, Disputes Shaktikanta Das' Growth Claim

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy announcements, Congress has targeted the same claiming that the growth will suffer under the new changes. The RBI on Wednesday raised the repo rate - the key lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% as inflation continues to remain above its comfort level. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also stated that the country's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2021-22 was 8.7%.

Following the major announcements by the Central bank, Congress MP Manish Tewari dismissed the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and said that 'growth will suffer' under the new lending rate. He further claimed that the GDP figure shown to be at 7% or above by the RBI is misleading. “Growth will suffer because you are making the cost of lending much higher,” Tewari said.

Congress MP dismisses RBI monetary policy

“The RBI always tries to do this balancing act because inflation has been rising. Consumer inflation has been on the rise and they are trying to balance things. However, when you make lending costlier, growth will suffer,” Congress leader retaliated while reacting to the RBI Governor’s latest announcements. He went on to slam RBI’s GDP growth rate claims and said that the real rates were at 1.5 or 2%.

“These numbers with regards to the GDP are extremely misleading because they come from a very low base year. The Indian economy had plummeted to -7.2% in the fiscal year 2020-21. Therefore, the current real growth of GDP translates to 1.5 or 2%. The bulk of expansion is actually recovering from the negative position into which the GDP growth had slipped. There is nothing for the government to pat their backs,” the Congress leader said targeting the MPC announcements made by the RBI Governor.

RBI hikes benchmark interest rate

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% to contain inflation. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das informed that the MPC vote to increase the lending rate was unanimous and has decided to keep its stance on withdrawal from the accommodative set during the pandemic period. Earlier in May, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40%, making the current hike the second such rise in a row.

GDP growth in 2021-22 stands at 8.7%

Furthermore, the Governor also informed that India’s GDP estimate also jumped. “According to the provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office on May 31st, India's GDP growth in 2021-22 stood at 8.7%. This level of real GDP in 2021-22 has exceeded the pre-pandemic, i.e., 2019-20 level,” Governor Das said.

Explaining the MPC vote to raise the lending rate, the RBI Governor said that the process of economic recovery continues to get affected due to the increased inflation. He stated that inflation is likely to remain over the upper tolerance band. “Real GDP growth for FY 2022-23 has been retained at 7.2%. In April 2022, inflation has further increased to 7.8%,” Governor Das stated. He also added that the RBI will continue to work proactively towards normal monetary conditions after the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD