BJP Mistrustful Of Manmohan Singh's China Remarks; Seeks Explanation For Rahul's 2008 Pact

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday broke his silence on the Galwan Valley clash and urged all Indians to "stand together as a nation and be united" in response to China "brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory." Reacting to the former PM's statement, the BJP has called the timing of Manmohan Singh's statement a "sinister design" of the Congress to create controversies to jeopardize national security.

'A sinister design of the Congress'

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia speaking to Republic TV said, "It is very unfortunate that in a very systematic manner, now the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh comes out and speaks under the instructions of Sonia Gandhi and once, the Prime Minister of the country, Modi Ji has made it clear that every inch of Indian territory is safe and protected by the brave soldiers, it's a sinister design of the Congress to create controversies to jeopardize national security."

"We must also not forget that under Manmohan Singh's regime, that how India could not even retaliate in a befitting way when China was intruding into our territory and what was the state of the Indian Army with very little ammunition left, no bullet-proof jacket and the Indian Army was completely ignored and their needs were ignored so I think Manmohan Singh Ji should pay heed to the words of Narendra Modi Ji and not make it political," he added.

Reacting to the photo of Congress leaders meeting then Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping and signing an agreement in 2008, Gaurav Bhatia said, "The Prime Minister's Office was demeaned during the UPA era and the Congress party should come out and explain to the nation why the Prime Minister was not even present when a party to party agreement was signed. It is a question that has troubled every citizen of the country."

The photo was tweeted by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and he urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the "possible sinister implications for the country’s security" arising from the event.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

Make it public

Speaking to Republic TV, Jethmalani said the agreement for cooperation between Congress and China's ruling Communist Party is extremely strange and questioned what was the motive behind signing such an agreement with an adversarial power. He demanded the agreement be made public.

"What cooperation are you expecting? I would like to know the contents of this agreement. Since 2009, when UPA returned to power, there have been steps taken at the border that didn't belong to India's interest. We really like to see what's the agreement about. It must be made public," Jethmalani said.

