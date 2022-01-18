'Congress Master Players Of Devas-Antrix Deal': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Welcomes SC Order

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order on the Devas-Antrix deal discussing how the fraud was blatantly committed under the noses of the Congress-led UPA Government. Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman demanded an answer from Congress saying that the party had 'no right to speak about crony capitalists' when a fraud of this stature was openly carried out in their tenure.

"I would like to talk on Supreme Court judgment on Devas-Antrix issue. Supreme Court has given a comprehensive order. Antrix appeared in agreement with Devas in 2005 during the UPA government. It was a fraud deal. It took 6 years for the UPA government to cancel the agreement. In 2011, when the whole thing was cancelled, Devas went to international arbitration, Government of India never appointed an arbitrator, was reminded to appoint an arbitrator within 21 days, but govt didn't appoint," she said.

"This kind of selling-off of primary endowments, giving it away to private parties is a feature of the Congress governments, it is an outrageous case. It was a fraud on the people of India, fraud against the country. They did not invoke national interest and national security. It was a scandalous agreement, I am glad that the SC has called it out," she added.

'Master game players are the Congress': Sitharaman

The Finance Minister further explained how the fraud was committed by 'petty cronies of the Congress party' and later 'half-hearted attempts' were made to bring justice in the case.

Demanding an answer she said, "It should be Congress party's turn to tell how this kind of fraud was perpetrated on people of India. Master game players in this are the Congress and with this SC order we're able to see that. Now it should be Congress' turn to answer how the cabinet was kept in dark. They should have no moral right to speak about crony capitalism."

SC upholds winding up of Devas

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's decision to wind up Devas Multimedia saying “it is a case of fraud of a huge magnitude which cannot be brushed under the carpet". Devas or 'Digitally Enhanced Video and Audio Services' was once touted as a move to revolutionize digital media and broadcasting services via satellite, but ended up as a case of fraud and corruption under CBI investigation. A Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on May 25, 2021, directed the winding up of Devas Multimedia and appointed a provisional liquidator for the purpose.

On January 17, a bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian noted that what started out as ‘DEVAS’ (gods) “ultimately turned out to be ‘ASURAS’ [demons]”

Earlier this month, a Canadian court and a French Court allowed Devas Multimedia to recover its dues through the seizure of assets owned by the Indian government, an order which dragged India’s premier space research agency, ISRO into the arbitration. The SC verdict bolsters the case against Devas internationally, especially against the arbitration award for Devas that is under consideration with the judiciary in the Netherlands.