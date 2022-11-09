Congress was embroiled in another controversy after its Rajanandgaon Mayor Hema Deshmukh attended a mass conversion rally in Chhattisgarh on Monday, November 7. In a video from the event accessed by Republic TV, the participants took an oath renouncing their faith in Hindu Gods and converted to Buddhism. They stated, "I will neither follow Gauri, Ganpati, or any other God or Goddess of the Hindu religion nor worship them. I will never believe that God has taken an incarnation". Taking umbrage at this, BJP dubbed this as an attempt to spread hatred.

Rajanandgaon MP Santosh Pandey remarked, "Chhattisgarh has been a state of innocent tribals and Dalits. No one has the permission to destroy the essence of Chhattisgarh. They will not be successful. The attempt to spread hatred in the name of social and religious basis cannot be forgiven. We believe in 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya' (May there be happiness, harmony, peace and prosperity for all). No one has the right to insult others."

Meanwhile, his Lok Sabha colleague Renuka Singh opined, "Anti-Hinduism is at its peak in Congress rule. Here Hindu faith is being attacked openly and Congress's Rajnandgaon mayor is taking an oath against Hinduism. Can there be any anti-Hindu programme that is not connected with Congress?"

AAP leader stokes row

Earlier, AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam came under fire from BJP after it emerged that he was present at an event in Delhi where the mass conversion of Hindus took place. Gautam, who held the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC & ST, Cooperative, Gurudwara Elections and Women & Child Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, revealed that over 10,000 intellectuals converted from Hinduism to Buddhism on Dussehra and took an oath to rid India of caste and untouchability. However, BJP leaders took umbrage at a video of the event in which the participants were being asked to renounce their faith in Hindu Gods.

Subsequently, the saffron party not only demanded Gautam's resignation but also filed a police complaint against him. Facing flak, he accused BJP of spreading rumours and apologised to "anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda". While AAP remained silent on the controversy, Gautam finally resigned as a Minister.