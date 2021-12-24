Congress members elected at 3 out of 4 district councils in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Congress candidates became Zila Pramukh in three out of four Zila Parishad (district council) in Rajasthan on Thursday.

A BJP candidate was elected Pramukh in the remaining council.

Congress formed boards in Baran, Karauli and Ganganagar Zila Parishad where Urmila Jain, Shimla Bairwa and Kuldeep Indora became Zila Pramukh, while BJP's Mukesh Kumar became Zila Pramukh in Kota, as per the results announced by the state election commission.

The election of Pramukh in Zila Parishad and Pradhan of block level Panchayat Samiti in four districts were held on Thursday and the results were announced in the evening.

Results of election of Pradhan in 28 out of 30 panchayat samitis in these four districts were also declared, according to which Congress candidates became Pradhan in 18 Panchayat samitis, BJP candidates in nine, and an independent candidate at one samiti.

Elections of members of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Baran, Karauli, Ganganagar and Kota were held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 19, and results were declared on December 21.

The members elected Pramukh and Pradhan of Zila and Panchayat Samiti, respectively, today.

Rajasthan has a total of 33 Zila Parishads and 352 Panchayat Samitis at block level.

Elections in 21 districts and 222 Panchayat Samiti were held in November- December last year.

The Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in remaining 12 districts could not take place due to a high court stay on the creation of 19 new municipalities in these districts, according to which the area of Panchayati Raj Institutions was also revised.

After the litigation on the delimitation process was resolved in February this year, the state election commission finalised voter lists and conducted elections in six districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Sirohi in August-September.

Elections in two districts--Alwar and Dholpur --were held in October and the remaining four districts of Baran, Karauli, Kota and Ganganagar went to polls this month. PTI SDA VN VN

