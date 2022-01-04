Congress leader Milind Deora threw his weight behind the Indian Army over China's Galwan valley propaganda video, saying that despite Beijing’s disinformation campaign, Jawans enjoyed the complete trust of 1.4 billion Indians. Taking to Twitter, the former Lok Sabha MP stated that China's international credibility was already at rock bottom over its refusal to come clean on the origins of COVID-19. Extending his support to the security forces, he said that the Jawans deserved a free hand to counter Chinese aggression.

China’s international credibility is already at rock bottom as it refuses to come clean on the origins of #COVID19.



Despite Beijing’s disinformation campaign, Jawans enjoy the complete trust of 1.4 billion Indians.



Jawans also deserve a free hand to counter Chinese aggression. pic.twitter.com/JDEEZiVQIv — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 4, 2022

Interestingly, Milind Deora's comments come in complete contrast to the claims of his ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi who had raised fingers at the Indian security forces over the Chinese propaganda video. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi attempted to pin the onus of fake news on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an absolute disregard of the sentiments of the country and the Indian Army. In his tweet, he accused the Prime Minister of being silent over the piece of fake news and said that the nation 'deserved better'. Rahul Gandhi off-handedly shared on Twitter, "PM’s silence is deafening. Our land, our people, our borders deserve better."

His misleading remarks were countered by a senior Indian Army officer on Tuesday who revealed that the said construction is nowhere close to the alleged flashpoint between India and China. Essentially directed at Rahul Gandhi, Lieutenant General Menon shared on Twitter, "The construction is 30 km from LAC...deep inside Chinese territory."

China's propaganda on Galwan

On Saturday, China released a propaganda video showing the Chinese flag at Galwan Valley. This development comes after China passed a controversial land border law in October 2021, that came into effect on 1 January 2022, in a push to improve border control and protection.

Retaliating to the propaganda, 3 days after China's video, pictures have emerged of a group of Indian Army soldiers proudly hoisting the tricolor in the Galwan Valley on New Year's Day. The photos released by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju are perceived as a powerful counter to a video shared by the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times on 1 January.