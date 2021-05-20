Congress MLA Adds To Pragya Thakur's 'cow Urine Cure' Claim; Sends Centre Samples To Test

In a bizarre retaliation to BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA P C Sharma wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan asking if Centre endorses Thakur's 'cow urine' cure for COVID-19. Sharma enclosed two bottles of cow urine samples with his letter, asking ICMR and DRDO to 'test' her claims on 'cow urine being effective against COVID-19'. Thakur has courted several such controversies on COVID as her constituency (Bhopal) suffers under the second COVID wave.

Sharma: 'Does ICMR endorse cow urine cure?'

In his letter, he claims, "Cow urine has a religious sentiment in India. Is this not being misused medically now?Will Centre, MP govt replace cure for black fungus using Amphotericin, Remdesivir, oxygen supply, Tociluzumab with cow urine? Can ICMR or DRDO verify this claim?".

Earlier on Monday, Thakur insisted that extracts of cow urine offer protection against lung infections caused by the Coronavirus. The Madhya Pradesh MP claimed that she consumes cow urine every day to wade off the threat of COVID-19. Citing the same, Thakur added that God has 'kept her safe' from COVID-19 as she uses the medicine of 'cow urine', while addressing an event to donate oxygen concentrators to Bhopal.

At the event in Bhopal's Bairagarh, Pragya Thakur who was allegedly maskless, said, "Gau-mutra ark' (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from lung infection. I am in a lot of trouble (health issues) but take the 'gaumutra ark' every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus. I am not affected by coronavirus infection." She added that cow urine is like a "life-saving" medicine.

Previously in April, a Madhya Pradesh Congress leader had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anybody who spots Thakur in public alleging that she was "missing" from the scene when the people need her help as an MP. Several posters of her labelling her 'missing' from Bhopal had cropped up amid the COVID surge. During her speech, Thakur said she has been helping people "without publicity" in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

In July last year, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh had also advocated the use of cow-urine to boost immunity against the Coronavirus. A video had surfaced on social media, in which, the state BJP president could be heard emphasising on the significance of home remedies and suggested that people need to consume cow urine to stay healthy. Experts have advised against the use of cow dung which had been advocated by some sections to treat the prevailing black fungus due to COVID-19.