Congress MLA Alleges Yediyurappa-led Government Stopped 'Anna Bhagya' In Karnataka

On Tuesday, Congress MLA UT Khader accused the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka of stopping the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme which provided free food to poor families. He stated that the scheme which was brought in during the Congress regime was stopped by Yediyurappa from the last two months. Alleging that the present government has stopped with the scheme, Khadar said, "From last two months the government has stopped providing free food to the institutes and NGOs."

"Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had started a scheme 'Anna Bhagya' under which free rice and wheat to 494 educational institutions, NGOs, and old age homes were provided and the present government has stopped providing benefits to the poor people," said the MLA.

The Congress MLA also asked the government to restart the scheme to help the poor students. "They should restart the scheme which supports poor students and old age houses, or congress will protest if the scheme is not restarted," he said.

'No plans to stop pro-people schemes'

Last year in August, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had said that his government has no plans to stop any "pro-people schemes" including Anna Bhagya. However, he had also asked for a comprehensive review of the scheme alleging that there were over a lakh of illegal beneficiaries. He had also stated that figuring out the illegal beneficiaries would help the government to reduce the burden on its funds since they were spending over Rs 3000 crore for the scheme.

"Our government has no plans to scrap any of the pro-people schemes. Our Government is a pro-people Government. I have already signed the file to release grants to continue the "Anna Bhagya scheme" said the twitter handle of Karnataka Chief Minister's Office.

(With Agency Inputs)