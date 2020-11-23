Congress MLA Alleges Those Questioning Party Leadership 'colluding With Other Parties'

Slamming Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism against Congress leadership, Haryana's Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday, pointed out that Azad had won his last election 15 years ago. Claiming that unlike Azad, people like him who have been winning polls continuously, can comment on the current political situation. He also alleged that the leaders questioning the party leadership, were 'colluding with other parties' as 'they had cases against them'.

Bishnoi: 'Colluding with other parties'

"Azad Sahab won the last election 15 years ago. So people like us, who have been continuously winning polls, can tell better about the current political situation. Some leaders are playing into the hands of parties opposing us as some of them have cases filed against them. They want to weaken the Congress party in collusion with other parties, but we would not let their conspiracies to succeed," said Bishnoi to ANI.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 91,39,866; PM-CM meeting tomorrow

Azad: 'Congress at its lowest'

On Sunday, ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, underlined the need for elections to the Congress Working Committee and the president post. Seeking major overhaul in the Congress' functioning, he said that the Congress must hold elections for its cadres from booth level till the national level. Azad is one of the 23 leaders who had written a letter to interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking 'structural changes' in Congress.

"Under the same leadership of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi during 2003-2004, we won 4-5 states. In the 1.5 years, I held 1300 meetings, Sonia Gandhi did not tell me to do. I barely came to Delhi, most of my nights were spent in villages. But nowadays leaders are only ready to stay in 5-star hotels, won't go where roads are bad. It is not easy, but our system has collapsed. Today, Congress is at its lowest," he said.

Stressing the need for change highlighted in the letter, he said that he was not saying that he questioned Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Seeking retrospection on Congress' performance in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, he said he was giving the Gandhis a clean chit as of now. He added that the leadership must take accountability as a connection was lost between the leaders and the people.

Ghulam Nabi Azad backs Sibal & Chidambaram: 'Congress at its lowest, system has collapsed'

.

Sibal & Chidambaram call for introspection

In a recent TV interview, Kapil Sibal said that people 'do not consider Congress to be an effective alternative' anymore. He questioned, "How can you be an effective Opposition when we don’t even have a full-time president for 18 months? I am not rebelling against the Gandhi family. If Rahul Gandhi says he doesn’t want to be the Congress president, how am I calling for a change in the party leadership?".

India's new labour codes: What are they and why are central unions opposing them?

Similarly, Chidambaram said, "I am more worried about the bypoll results in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. These results show that the party either has no organisational presence on the ground or has been weakened considerably." These comments by the senior Congress leaders were met by the usual backlash by Gandhi loyalists like Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Ashok Gehlot, Salman Khurshid and Harish Rawat. All leaders reposed their faith in Gandhis, saying 'Congress will overcome this slump'. Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. Reports state that Congress is planning to hold digital elections to decide the next Congress chief in the next few weeks.

Tejashwi warns Nitish that RJD will expose corruption; JDU doesn't want him to be LoP