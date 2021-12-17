Congress MLA Apologises In Karnataka Assembly For Outrageous Rape Remark Amid Huge Outrage

Following the controversial remark and mockery of rape crime, Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar tendered his apology in Karnataka Assembly on Friday. Starting his apology and stating his remorse with 'if', Kumar stated that he has 'no problem' in apologising. However, no act of condemnation or mention of punitive action has been made by the Congress High Command in this regard. "If it hurts the sentiments of women, I have no problem in apologising. I apologise from the bottom of my heart," Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar said in Karnataka Assembly on his 'rape' remark made in the House.

Following which the Speaker, VH Kageri, said, "He has apologised, let's not drag it further."

Congress MLA makes a deplorable remark in Karnataka Assembly; Speaker laughs it off

The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked as to how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to take the decision on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, intervened and said, "See, there is a saying - when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are." Notably, the Assembly broke into a peal of laughter after he passed the statement and no one, in the Assembly or Congress, raised any objection to his disgraceful take.

In the aftermath of stoking controversy over his outrageous statement, the MLA of Srinivaspur justified his insensitive remark while expressing his 'sincere apologies to everyone.' While stating his remorse, the former Speaker admitted that his comment was 'indifferent and negligent.'

Taking to Twitter, Kumar tried to get away by stating his bona fide 'intention' about rape; he shared, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

Image: PTI