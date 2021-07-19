Congress MLA Bats For Yediyurappa, Terms Him 'Tall Lingayat Leader' Amid Replacement Buzz

In a twist in Karnataka politics, Congress MLA MB Patil has come out in defence of CM BS Yediyurappa, claiming that he should be treated with respect. Speaking to Republic TV, Patil, who belongs to the Lingayat community himself, stated that Yediyurappa was a tall leader from the community and that the community will be hurt if Yediyurappa is ill-treated. The 78-year-old CM will allegedly be replaced on July 26 and BJP MLAs will vote upon a new Karnataka Chief Minister.

Congress MLA bats for Yediyurappa.

"Yediyurappa is a tall leader in the Lingayat community. He should be treated with dignity and respect. I am not opining on who should be CM, that is a purely BJP matter," said MB Patil.

Reacting to Patil's defence, BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash said,"It's not his call. t's unfortunate that he is speaking out of turn and he doesn't have to worry, should be worried about what is happening in congress. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are at war and they are not even in power. So they should set their house right rather than commenting on BJP".

When asked about the tussle for CM post between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, he rebutted, "Karnataka Congress is not in power, so there is no question of who should come to power. We have to focus on coming to power with more than 115 MLAs, after that, High Command in consultation with the MLAs will decide on CM. No question of talking about it now". Siddaramaiah has been summoned by the Congress High Command amid his war of words with the state unit chief on CM face in 2023.

Karnataka CM to be replaced on July 26

Recently, Yediyurappa met with PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Delhi during the weekend, and refuted reports of stepping down. On Saturday, when reporters asked if he has tendered his resignation, Yediyurappa said, "Why? Not at all, not at all, not at all".

He added, "I met with PM yesterday and we discussed Karnataka's development". Similarly, after meeting Shah and Nadda, the Karnataka CM said that Nadda and Shah were 'very happy' with him and had told him to strengthen BJP for the next term. Incidentally, Yediyurappa completes two years of his current term on July 26- when he is allegedly going to be replaced.

Rift in Karnataka

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Senior BJP ministers had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt, naming his son Vijayendra. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Several BJP MLAs have accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', repeatedly predicting a change in leadership. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.