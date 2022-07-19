Last Updated:

Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira Denies Cross-voting, Clarifies In Statement

In a statement released, the Congress MLA clarified that he didn’t cross-vote and only said that he had voted as per his conscience.

Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira has issued an official statement denying that he cross-voted in the presidential elections of 2022. In a statement released, the Congress MLA clarified that he didn’t cross-vote and only said that he had voted as per his conscience. 

The clarification by the Congress MLA from Goa comes after sourced-based inputs claimed that he had cross-voted against his party’s Presidential pick Yashwant Sinha. 

In his statement, the Congress MLA from Goa narrated the series of events and said that he was asked a “bizarre” question soon after he came out from voting and given it was a vote via secret ballot he refused to answer that question. In reply to the question by a journalist, he said that he voted as per his conscience, which in colloquial terms, and relying on information obtained from sources was reported as Carlos Ferriera having cross-voted.

Denying the cross-voting allegation,  Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira said, “I am not here for sale, I have not made any statement that I have cross voted. And, definitely, I’m here to uphold democracy and make sure that we remain and save Goa from whatever we can.” 

Note: Given the official clarification by Carlos Ferreira, Republic has removed content in its earlier reports claiming he had cross voted

