Congress MLA Claims Party May 'suffer' If 2022 Punjab Polls Fought Under Captain Amarinder

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Tuesday, May 25, expressed his concern for his party which is currently in power in Punjab and said it might "suffer" if the 2022 assembly elections are fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Navjot Singh Sidhu's aide and Jalandhar Cantonment legislator had last month questioned his own government over its "intent" in ensuring justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

"What else can happen (Aur Kya Hoga)," the MLA said when asked whether he thinks Congress would suffer if the next state assembly elections were fought under the leadership of Amarinder Singh.

He had even suggested Amarinder Singh conduct a survey to know about his performance as the chief minister of the state.

Pargat Singh hits out at Punjab CM

Earlier, this month Congress MLA slammed Punjab CM Amarinder Singh after he dared Sidhu to contest polls against him from Patiala in the next assembly elections. Not only did Congress MLA Pargat Singh strongly criticise the Captain's statement on Sidhu, but while targeting the Captain said that the Chief Minister should conduct a survey on himself, then he will know where the Congress stands in Punjab today. Pargat said that the credibility of Congress in the state has not been very good.

Pargat Singh was part of a group meeting of 15 MLAs from Doaba convened on April 28 by the Chief Minister of the state. He termed the High Court's decision on the SIT's report in the Kotkapura firing case as the 'weakness' of the state government.

Later while addressing media, the 2017 assembly elections were won in the name of the Captain, not the Congress. "The condition that has been created today is not good, because the government is busy covering up the matter. How will people get justice? Pargat clearly said that there is a lack of willpower in the state government. Captain Amarinder and Parkash Singh Badal are hand in glove. Who will break this perception? He has to break this perception."

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: @PargatSinghPowarINC/Facebook/ANI)