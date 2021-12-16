Congress MLA Insults Security Forces, Avers 'soldiers Martyred For Political Gains'

A week after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was martyred in an IAF helicopter crash, the Congress party insulted the Armed Forces personnel once again. Addressing a gathering at the Dhirajpura village of Sikar district in Rajasthan, Virendra Singh- the Dantaramgarh MLA made an incredulous claim that some soldiers were martyred for "political gains". This was seen as a reference to the IAF helicopter crash on December 8 which claimed the lives of the CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and 10 other Armed Forces personnel.

Congress legislator Virendra Singh remarked, "Here, every Armed Forces personnel does not shy away from martyrdom. If he is martyred after being hit by the enemy's bullet while fighting on the border, we feel proud. But if our Army personnel is martyred for political gains, then we feel pained. Narendra Modi formed the government with a huge majority. He made a lot of promises. He introduced demonetisation. He said that give me 100 days' time- I will eliminate black money and corruption."

On this occasion, he cast aspersion on the demise of Armed Forces personnel on the eve of elections- the Pulwama attack before the 2019 polls, the Galwan clash before the Bihar polls and the IAF helicopter crash ahead of the UP and Uttarakhand polls. Singh opined, "It was a strange coincidence. There was an attack in Pulwama. A car comes on a highway on which the Armed Forces personnel were travelling and pyres of 44 soldiers burnt in every corner of India. The government which was in trouble was re-elected after the feeling of patriotism in every ordinary Indian. There are many such examples".

Congress' hypocritical stance came to the fore as it put out massive cutouts of the CDS in Rahul Gandhi's Uttarakhand rally today. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on these controversial remarks, Virendra Singh said, "I didn't say anything like this. I just stated a possibility. Why have these incidents taken place before elections"? "I only said that keep the Army away from politics. I gave this message only to the community and not to a government or political party," the Rajasthan MLA added.

The IAF helicopter crash

On December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament on the IAF helicopter crash that took place a day earlier. He explained that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where the CDS was going to interact with the student officers. He also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh who is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

The black box comprising the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder of the helicopter has been recovered from the crash site. As per the details emerging after the completion of the first round of the investigation, Rawat preferred to use the chopper instead of a carcade that was on standby at the Sulur Air Base as the weather was clear. Moreover, sources indicated that the chopper might have crashed into a hill as the spread of the wreckage is wide.