Congress MLA Irfan Ansari Draws Flak For 'bloodshed' Remark; BJP Demands His Arrest

On Sunday, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo demanded the arrest of Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari for threatening bloodshed over the Agnipath scheme. Maintaining that the Congress party can stoop to any level to further vote bank politics, he accused Ansari of committing treason. Moreover, he contended that the Congress legislator's approach was similar to that of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who allegedly justified the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with his remark- "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes."

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, "Irfan Ansari is just repeating what former PM Rajiv Gandhi said once upon a time- when a big tree falls, an earthquake will follow when Sikhs were slaughtered in the Delhi riots. Now, an honourable MLA of Jharkhand saying that the nation will be covered in blood is totally uncalled for and we totally condemn it. This actually shows that Congress will stoop to any level and make youths of this country scapegoats to pursue vote bank politics."

"What Irfan Ansari has said amounts to treason against the country. Is he thinking of waging a war against the nation when he says that the country will be covered in blood? We demand that the state government should register a case against him under the appropriate sections and put him behind the bars," he added.

The BJP spokesman's retort comes in the backdrop of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari's remarks a day earlier wherein he stoked a controversy by commenting, "Today, you are going to sell the country's Army. There is anger among the youth of the country today, they are protesting on the streets, so we will at any cost not let the Agnipath scheme happen. The country will be covered in blood but we will not allow Agnipath to happen."

JDU condemns 'bloodshed' remark

Meanwhile, JDU too came down heavily on Ansari over his bloodshed remark. JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Prasad opined, "He should not try to shame democracy by making such comments. You can register your opposition through democratic means. Any opposition leader should have faith in democratic principles. That's why this statement is unnecessary. We should stop taking people who make such statements seriously. Some people make such comments to remain in the news".

Reacting to the Congress MLA's remark, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla observed, "They keep subjugating the Armed Forces. They keep attacking its morale. They are the ones who have always mocked our Armed Forces. Today, in the name of the Armed Forces and the youth, they are the ones organizing and orchestrating the violence even though the scheme is actually going to strengthen our forces."