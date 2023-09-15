Congress MLA Mamman Khan Sent To 2-day Police Custody In Nuh Violence Case

Congress MLA Mamman Khan on Friday (September 15) was sent to police custody for two days by the Nuh district court. He has to be presented in the court again on September 17 at 11 am. The police had asked for seven days police custody from the court.

There was heightened security outside Haryana’s Nuh district court, where Congress MLA Mamman Khan was produced, on Friday in a case pertaining to the violence that took place in Nuh on July 31. Khan was arrested by Haryana police in the early hours of Friday, a day after the state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had named him as an accused in an FIR in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mamta Singh said.

‘Investigation reveals his involvement:’ Nuh SP

Haryana Police on Friday said that Congress MLA Mamman Khan was involved in the violence that occurred in Nuh on July 31 and was present at the site just before a clash broke out. Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia, while talking to the reporters, said that there are charges of inciting violence against the Congress MLA.

“There are charges of inciting violence against him. He will be produced before the court by police to obtain his remand. So far, investigation reveals his involvement. Facts reveal that he was present at the site just before violence broke out,” the Nuh SP said.

Moreover as per the remand copy accessed by Republic TV, “Eighty first information reports have been registered in the violence that took place at Nuh, Badkali Chowk during the Jal Abhishek Yatra in Nuh on 31.07.23, in which a large number of people were injured in multiple incidents of arson in cars, shops, and attempts to murder. Mamman Khan has been the main conspirator of these riots. The inflammatory messages posted by the accused Mamman Khan to incite violence have to be recovered. People associated with him during the riots are also to be investigated. The data in their mobiles has to be checked, by probing their phones, Instagram ID, Facebook ID, Youtube account, WhatsApp groups, etc.”

