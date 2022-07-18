Congress MLA MB Patil Insults Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu, Calls Her A 'puppet'

After calling the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu "evil" and "dummy", the Congress party has again insulted her by calling her a "puppet", saying that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to elect a "weak President".

Speaking to Republic at Vidhan Soudha in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Congress MLA MB Patil said that in comparison to the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, NDA's candidate Murmu is weak. He also stated that the BJP wants to have a weak President and that's why the saffron party never allowed Lal Krishna Advani to become the President of India.

"Earlier, one time it was Advani’s name which popped up. But Advani was not considered, because he would have become a strong president. They (BJP) want a puppet. They want a weak president. Due respect to the lady (Droupadi Mumru) as she is from the tribal community," MB Patil told Republic. He also lambasted JD(S) for supporting NDA's candidature by calling the HD Deve Gowda's party a "B-team" of the BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav calls Murmu 'statue'

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav on July 16, while speaking to the media about the upcoming Presidential election, Yadav opined that a 'statue ain't needed in the Rashtrapati Bhawan'.

"You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak multiple times, but have you ever heard Droupadi Murmu? Since the time, she has been declared a candidate in the Presidential elections, she has not once addressed the media," said the younger son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Pertinently, this is not the first time that such a statement has been made by the Opposition parties. Just a few days back, Congress Puducherry, on Twitter, had said that the BJP wants a 'dummy as a President', and therefore named Droupadi Murmu. Also, Ajoy Kumar, leader of the grand old party had said that Murmu represented the 'evil philosophy' and therefore, 'should not be made the symbol or face of the Adivasis' in India.

Speaking to the media earlier, Ajoy Kumar who is the AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland said, "It is not about Droupadi Murmu. It is not about an individual. It is not comparing two candidates. Yashwant Sinha is also a very good candidate. Droupadi Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. So, we should not make Droupadi Murmu Ji a symbol of Adivasis."

Murmu set to get over 60% votes in Presidential Poll

With the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSR-CP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, and now the JD(S), NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post.

Murmu's vote share is now likely to go past 61%, while it was earlier estimated to be around 50% at the time of her nomination. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional outfits, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. After being elected, Murmu will be the first president who was born post-independence.