Congress MLA Patwari & 2 Others Booked For Protesting Despite Warning From Authorities

An FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for staging a protest in Indore despite being warned against it due to the pandemic. The Congress leader, who is also a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, had staged a protest with other leaders outside BJP's Narendra Singh's residence on Friday.

Indore's District Magistrate while releasing a statement on the matter informed that Congress leaders Vishal Patel, Sanjay Shukla and Jitu Patwari have been booked. He added that the leaders had staged a protest demanding a probe into the nuisance created staged by the Congress party itself during the BJP's Narendra Singh's birthday celebrations.

The District Magistrate informed that the leaders went ahead with the protest despite a case being registered already. Furthermore, he also informed that SDMA officer also approached Patwari and 'knelt before him' pleading him to stop the protest but the Congress leader continued to remain adamant.

