Barmer Case: Congress MLA Pressurised Us To Not Register Complaint', Says Victim's Brother

While the recent police custodial death of Jitendra Khateek, is attracting a lot of media attention, the issue of crimes against minorities in Barmer seems to be a hotbed for similar reasons as well.

In another case, a man from the Dalit community, Muhaummad Khan was reprotedly subjected to physical and sexual assault by miscreants in Barmer. According to the FIR, Muhaummad was taken in a room in a hotel where he used to eat his lunch usually and tortured by the owners claiming that Khan had stolen his mobile phone. Moreover, it was stated by Khan that he was sexually assaulted by an iron rod as well.

'Spoils the image of Barmer'

Now, the brother of the victim, Murad Khan has shared with Republic TV that at the time of sitting in the police station the local Congress party's MLA Mewaram Jain had come to the station and was trying to 'explain' to the family that they need not register the complaint since it 'spoils the image of Barmer'.

"I remember we were sitting in the Barmer police chowki and Mewaram Ji came to meet us and told us that when we share all these things in the open, it spoils the image of our city," Murad Khan, the older brother of Muhaummad shared.

However, the police machinery was found defending the MLA and was not ready to entertain any such question that MLA might've been remotely involved in any kind of pressurizing tactic. In fact, police officers claimed that Congress MLA was only trying to help them.

"These are baseless allegations. The Congress MLA is really nice to the minorities here. He was only trying to help them. In fact, if you remember there was an incident like this in Nagaur. It happens that people insert these kinds of facts of insertion of the metal rod in private parts, etc ," said a senior police official.

