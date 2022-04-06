Congress MLA Questions Party Circular To Celebrate Ram Navami, Calls It 'wrong Precedent'

In a big development, Congress leader and MLA from Bhopal Central Arif Masood on Tuesday raised questions over a circular regarding ‘Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti’ celebrations released by the party. The circular issued on April 2 on behalf of MP Congress president Kamal Nath directed the party leaders and workers to organise religious programmes to mark Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Reacting to this, MLA Masood came forward to question why the party was asking its cadres to celebrate festivals of a particular faith.

Congress leader Arif Masood on Tuesday said the party was setting a “wrong precedent” by issuing circulars regarding such religious celebrations. Raising concern over the same, he asked why Congress was asking its workers to celebrate the upcoming ‘Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti’ and recite Sundarkand (a part of Ramayana) and Hanuman Chalisa. Masood reiterated that the ideology must be inclusive of all religions and stated that the party should also be celebrating Ramadan and festivals of other faiths in that case.

“Such a circular should not be issued by any party. Our ideology is about all religions. Circular talks about Ram Navami, Hanuman Chalisa, but not Ambedkar Jayanti, Ramzan or Good Friday Our ideology takes everyone along and includes all religions, unlike others who talk about one religion,” the Congress MLA said as cited by ANI. He further opined that such decisions were not ideal for a political party.

“I have questioned the circular issued by Congress to its leaders. Being a political party, Congress should not have issued such a circular. We take along all the religions. This is not a good tradition for a political party,” Masood told reporters.

Congress Ram Navami circular raises objections from workers

The objection from the Bhopal MLA came after MP Congress chief Kamal Nath on April 2 released a directive asking the party workers to organise religious programmes on April 10 and April 16 to mark Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. The move comes as part of Congress’ outreach to the Hindu community ahead of next year’s MP assembly elections. However, the circular stirred up a conversation after Masood raised questions regarding the same.

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh home minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra took a dig at the Congress party and sided with the Bhopal MLA’s objections. “Masood’s objection is justified. Congress is only concerned for Muslims by raising a boogie of BJP. Masood is not able to digest that Congress leaders who used to organise ‘Iftar’ (meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan) parties are now visiting temples,” Mishra told reporters.

(With agency inputs)

