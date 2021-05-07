Congress MLA Rages As Shiv Sena Opens Vaccine Centre In His Constituency Without Him There

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui on Friday raised objection and questioned ally Shiv Sena for not inviting him for the inauguration of the vaccine centre located in his Vandre East constituency. Questioning the Shiv Sena, Zeeshan Siddiqui asked, "whether or not the required protocols should be followed or not?" ending up putting politics first while asking 'are we going to play politics over vaccines too?'

A covid-19 vaccine centre was inaugurated yesterday in my Vandre East assembly by Shiv Sena minister @advanilparab ji

Being a local MLA, why was I not invited as per protocol. Are we going to play politics over vaccines too?@CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks @bb_thorat @mybmc pic.twitter.com/atgPN0mzrv — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) May 7, 2021

Real work will always hold more value than photo ops pic.twitter.com/OjfYMHSHCd — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) May 7, 2021

Anguished Congress MLA speaks to Republic TV

The anguished Congress MLA on Friday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Zeeshan Siddiqui said, "yesterday, a vaccination centre was inaugurated in my Vandre East constituency of Mumbai. However, Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab did not invite me and this incident took place in the presence of former Mayor Visanath Mahajan, Nagar Sewak Rohini Kamle and many other Shiv Sena leaders."

Stating that he felt really bad, the Congress MLA said that such incidences have been happening since the day, he got elected. He said, "Anil Parab has been trying to put obstacles in my service. I am a young leader, who wants to work for people, but if people will not let me do my work, I will have to speak up against it."

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A daily rise in cases in the country's financial capital remained below 4,000 for the sixth day in a row.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 3,879 COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths. With 3,838 patients being discharged from hospitals on Thursday, the number of recovered patients increased to 6,02,383 and the rate of recovery stood at 90 per cent. So far 56,09,178 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 30,942 since Wednesday evening.

(Image: ANI, Twitter: @Zeeshan_iyc)