Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy Blames 'wrong Leadership' In Telangana For Quitting Party

In a setback for Indian National Congress in Telangana, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has decided to quit the party and his post. He has blamed the grand old party for his decision, which he said has become weak in the centre and state. The Munugode legislator also slammed Revanth Reddy's elevation to Telangana Congress chief.

"Because of wrong leadership in Telangana, Congress party has lost for two times and the Congress party has now become weak in the Centre and state. I have lots of respect for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The person who has been talking bad about Sonia Gandhi and Congress for the last 20 years has been made TPCC chief (Revanth Reddy)," Reddy

"In today's date we do not have Congress in the centre and one robber has become the state Congress Chief. What should a person like me do?" he asked.

Slamming the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, he said that a "family is looting" the state. "There is no democracy. The family rule is happening."

When asked about his joining into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Reddy said will decide in the coming days. He, however, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the development of the country.

Rajagopal Reddy is an influential leader from Nalgonda who has previously served as a Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of the Legislative Council earlier. His elder brother Venkata Reddiy is a Congress MP.

Telangana may witness by-poll if Speaker accepts Reddy's resignation

If Telangana Assembly Speaker accepts Reddy's resignation then a by-election is likely to take place as state elections are more than a year away, towards the end of 2023.

The by-poll would assume significance as it would give momentum to the party that wins ahead of the Assembly polls. The process of the by-election will start as soon as Reddy's resignation is accepted by Speaker. The by-election should be held within six months after the seat is declared vacant.