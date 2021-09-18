As Congress' troubles in Chhattisgarh continue, Congress MLA Piyush Brihaspati Singh on Saturday refuted change in CM in the state. Denying any 2.5-year pact between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, the MLA told Republic that it was BJP which was spreading such rumours. This development comes amid TS Singh Deo's bid to pique CM Bhupesh Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year promise.

Congress MLA refutes 2.5-yr pact

Speaking to Republic, Singh said,"No such formula of power-sharing was ever discussed. Is there any leader on record saying this? Bhupesh Baghel will continue to be chief minister. He will complete the full term. BJP is spreading rumours on this".

Earlier on Friday, sources reported that ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to tour the state soon. Sources stated that the CM house has sent a tentative plan to Congress in-charge PL Punia for Rahul Gandhi's 3-day visit. Sources add that Gandhi may arrive in Chhattisgarh in the new 4-5 days in a bid to smooth the political infighting happening in Raipur. As per sources, Gandhi may tour Bastar for two days and Sarguja for 1 day. Sources add that while Congress High Command is yet to decide on Gandhi's tour, it has given the green signal to TS Deo Singh regarding his demands.

On Thursday, sources said that 27 MLAs belonging to either TS Singh Deo's camp or Bhupesh Baghel's camp have huddled in a five-star hotel in Raipur. The gathered MLAs are likely to fly to the national capital and meet the top brass of the party. While Deo has repeatedly hinted at his wish to be CM, Baghel on the other hand, has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so.

The Congress crisis

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023.