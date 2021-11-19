Congress MLA Says 'nobody Is Indispensable' After 20 Leaders Resign In Jammu & Kashmir

Congress MLA Lakshman Singh said on November 18 that nobody is 'indispensable' and it does not affect the party if somebody exits or resigns. His comment come after the recent spate of resignations tendered by 20 Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

While speaking to ANI, the Congress MLA said, "Opportunity is created in adversity. We may possibly find 20 more people in replacement for these 20 people who resigned. So, it does not make a difference if somebody resigns or leaves the party. I believe that 20 new young workers of the party have got the opportunity. They will come forward."

'Nobody is indispensable': Congress MLA on recent resignations

Reports suggest that Congress' internal tussle escalated after those resigning demanded a leadership change in Jammu and Kashmir. Upon being asked about former ministers, amongst the 20 leaders who have resigned, Singh asserted that nobody is indispensable.

"Nobody is indispensable, without whom the party cannot run. If one has left, the other will replace," he said.

J&K Congress infighting

The infighting in Congress' J&K unit escalated after ex-MLAs and ministers including GM Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subash Gupta, Amin Bhat and Anwar Bhat tendered their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil. The development is being perceived as a pressure tactic to have finalised the ouster of Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the J&K Congress president.

Congress MLA on Vir Das' controversial video

Speaking on the controversial video of actor-comedian Vir Das performing at the USA's Kennedy Centre, Singh snubbed the gravity by placing the onus on Das' callousness.

He said, "Vir Das must have done this for media attention, it is not a comedy subject. When you talk about women, it is not a comedy subject, but a serious issue. Vir Das should be careful."

Upon being asked about the recent clash that erupted after the launch of Salman Khurshid's controversial book, the Congress MLA said that Khurshid should believe in secularism and shun communal talks.

"He is very intellectual, he was my senior at college. It is not right to bring out such a book before the election. He is very secular, he should believe in secularism and avoid communal talks," Singh said.

'State's should consider adding poetry on Rani Laxmi Bai in school curriculum'

Mentioning the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, the Congress MLA said that the state government should consider adding the poetry on Rani Laxmi Bai written by poetess Subhadra Kumari Chauhan to the school curriculum.

"The chapter of Rani Laxmi Bai was being taught in schools, that was stopped, it should be resumed again. The chief ministers should consider this and announce the addition of the poetry of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan on the warrior to the curriculum. This poetry should be taught in schools," he said.