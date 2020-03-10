Congress MLA Says 'Scindia Belongs To Family Of Traitors'; Eyes Kamal Nath's Masterstroke

Attacking ex-Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar, on Tuesday, termed the Scindia clan - a 'family of traitors'. Talking to reporters outside CM Kamal Nath's Bhopal residence where MLAs are gathering, he said that one must just wait for 'Kamal Nath's masterstroke'. Jyotiraditya Scindia is poised to join the BJP later in the day at 6 PM.

Congress MLA calls Scindia belonging to 'family of traitors'

"This government was chosen by the people and now you can see the conspiracy designed by BJP. Soon you will see Kamal Nath Ji's masterstroke. And this Jyotiraditya Scindia - who belongs to a family of traitors as they betrayed Rani of Jhansi during the first war of Independence. Every Congress worker is happy that this filth and traitor has left the party. This will be answered by Madhya Pradesh people as he who was celebrated has now stabbed us in the back," he said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman says 'proud of father's decision' amid MP crisis

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress; Read his letter to Sonia Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia resigns from Congress; 22 MP MLAs follow suit

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

WATCH: Shivraj Singh Chouhan issues first response after Scindia resigns from Congress