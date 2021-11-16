The infighting in Congress resurfaced again on 15 November when MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui demanded action against the party's Mumbai unit chief Bhai Jagtap. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Siddiqui who is also the Mumbai Youth Congress chief complained that his name was not on the list of leaders scheduled to attend a protest march organised on 14 November. According to the legislator, Jagtap rudely spoke to him and asked him to "get out" after he turned up for the demonstration.

In the letter, Zeeshan Siddiqui mentioned, "After the leaders came out, I told bhai that he shouldn't have disrespected me in front of hundreds of people the way he did. Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap Ji now loses his cool and pushes me and says something very derogatory towards me and my community. After my Youth Congress colleagues saw him push me, they got agitated and pushed him back and I had to intervene to stop things as I didn't want this to happen in public and to protect the image of the party."

He lamented that the Mumbai Congress chief's behaviour towards an MLA is so "demeaning" at a juncture when the party is fighting against BJP. Moreover, he contended that an ordinary worker could not feel safe if Jagtap indulges in such tactics. Maintaining that he has continuously faced "injustice" from the Mumbai Congress president.

Infighting in Congress

Zeeshan Siddiqui's public criticism of the party leadership comes just a few months after infighting in the Maharashtra Congress unit came to the fore over Nana Patole's role. Indicating Congress' growing discomfort in MVA, the Sakoli MLA has repeatedly asserted in the last few months that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election. Stressing that many are miffed over the Sonia Gandhi-led party's "growing influence" in the state, the Maharashtra Congress chief has also claimed CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are tracking his moves.

As many MVA leaders were reportedly angry at Patole's remarks, Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan and Revenue Minister Ashok Chavan assured NCP supremo Sharad Pawar that these statements won't be repeated. When Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi summoned the Maharashtra Congress chief and other leaders to Delhi for a meeting on 20 August, speculation was rife that he will be replaced. While he managed to retain his post, Patole was reportedly asked to refrain from making any controversial remarks affecting the MVA.



