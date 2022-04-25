Congress MLA Slams MVA Govt Over Sedition Charges On Navneet Rana, Attack On BJP Leader

Raising questions on Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA), Congress leader Digvijay Singh's brother, Congress MLA Laxman Singh opined that it is wrong to charge the Rana couple with Sedition. He also condemned the alleged attack on Kirit Somaiya.

Navneet Rana and her husband were arrested by the Mumbai Police on April 23 for their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence.

"This is the first time I have heard a Sedition charge is imposed in such a case. It can be an issue of disrupting law and order but not sedition. This is an extreme step and should be corrected," Singh said. Talking about the alleged attack on the BJP leader, Singh said, "I know Kirit Somaiya personally, he is not a goon. I condemn the attack on him."

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14 day judicial custody

Meanwhile, after being sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday in a court hearing, independent MP Navneet Rana complained to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla of mistreatment by the police on April 23. She alleged that she was denied access to water and a washroom by police because she belonged to the Scheduled Caste. She said that the treatment meted out to her was worse than animals, clarifying she had no intention to disrupt the law and order by chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

"I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided," Navneet Rana alleged in her letter.

The controversy around the Rana couple came to the fore when over 700 Shivsainiks staged a dharna outside the building of MP Navneet and MLA Ravi Rana after they vowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However later, as the protests continued and because of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Mumbai, the same evening, the duo called off their vow.

Thereafter, police arrested the duo and escorted them to the Khar Police station. The next day, when the case came up for hearing, they were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

(Image: ANI/@KIRITSOMAIYA/Twitter/Republic)