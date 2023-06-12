Congress MLA Slams Own Karnataka Govt Over Conditions Imposed On 'Shakti' Scheme

Why you're reading this: Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa slammed his own government over the conditions imposed on the recently launched 'Shakti' scheme for women. The Karnataka government, as promised by the Congress in its manifesto, launched the 'Shakti' scheme on Sunday, June 11. The scheme aims to provide free travel service to women across the state in all non-AC government buses but according to the guidelines published, it is mandatory for women to have a 'Shakti Smart Card' if they want to travel free of charge in transport buses.

3 things you need to know:

The Karnataka government launched its ‘Shakti’ scheme on Sunday in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, fulfilling the first of its five pre-poll guarantees.

A 'Shakti' smart card is required for free travel on government buses. A time period of three months is given, women can apply online through the Seva Sindhu (sevesindhu.karnataka.gov.in) website.

Shakti scheme applies only to state-run bus services of Karnataka. Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, Vayu Vajra, Vajra, Non-AC Sleeper, Rajahamsa and EV Power Plus AC buses are excluded in this scheme. 50 % of seats on KSRTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC’s express buses will be reserved for men.

‘Not right to ask women to carry identity cards and make it compulsory’: Former Karnataka Minister

Questioning the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government over the conditions imposed on the ‘Shakti’ scheme, former Karnataka minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa asked, “Why are identity cards needed for women when people can distinguish them from men? It's not right for the government to impose conditions on the Shakti scheme. It is also not right to ask women to carry identity cards and make it compulsory.” Shamanur further said that he will discuss this issue during the assembly session.

Speaking to reporters in Karnataka, the Congress MLA stated, "I don't understand why the government is imposing conditions. Why are they asking for various identity cards? You can easily distinguish between men and women. Let women from other states also be given these facilities. The government should not impose so many conditions and this is not right. This is my opinion and will take this up in the upcoming assembly session for discussion."

What is Shakti Scheme?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, June 11 launched the first among five poll guarantees, ‘Shakti’, a scheme that offers women and transgenders free travel in non-premiere services offered by state–run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that women and transgenders can travel up to 20 km inside the border states free of cost and not beyond that.