Rebel Congress leader and MLA Aditi Singh once again lashed out at Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her constant criticism on farm laws. In a statement, Singh said that Gandhi had a problem when laws were brought and now she has problems with the withdrawal also. 'She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise,' the Rae Bareli MLA added.

Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when Bills were brought. She has a problem when the Laws (Farm Laws) have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise: Aditi Singh, Rebel Congress MLA pic.twitter.com/ssi8ZLPej5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2021

After the three farm laws were repealed, the Congress leader slammed the Central Government for taking so long to repeal the three farm laws. She added that this move was made after the recent by-poll elections, which were hardly in the favour of the BJP. She tweeted in Hindi, “Martyrdom of more than 600 farmers. More than 350 days of struggle. @narendramodi ji your minister's son crushed the farmers to death, you didn't care. Your party leaders insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them agitators, lashed them with sticks, arrested them.”

Another thread read, 'She continued, “Now you start seeing the defeat in the elections, then suddenly you started to understand the truth of this country - that this country has been made by the farmers, this country belongs to the farmers, the farmer is the true caretaker of this country and no government can crush the interest of the farmers in this country. It's hard to believe your destiny and your changing attitude. The farmer will always be blessed. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Bharat.'

PM Modi's decision to withdraw farm laws

The Prime Minister, on the occasion of Gurupurab, announced the Centre's decision to take back three farm laws and also apologised to the countrymen. In his address, PM Modi acknowledged that his Government failed to make the protesters understand the importance of the laws. Meanwhile, he announced to form a committee with representatives from the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists to make the MSP more effective and for other agriculture-related activities.