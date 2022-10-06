Hitting out at his party leader Udit Raj for "indecent" and "unnecessary" remark against President Droupadi Murmu, Congress MLA Lakshman Singh on Thursday demanded the former's sacking, adding that he must apologise to the President. Singh's condemnation comes a day after Congress spokesperson Udit Raj attacked President Murmu over her "salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians" remark by saying, "sycophancy also has its limits".

Speaking to Republic TV, Congress MLA Lakshman Singh said, "Strict action should be taken against Udit Raj for his statement and he should be removed from the position of spokesperson. He should be made to apologise to the President of India." Further adding, he said, "This was totally unwanted and uncalled for. I strongly oppose such remarks."

#BREAKING | Congress MLA Lakshman Singh calls Udit Raj's remark against President Murmu 'unconstitutional', 'indecent', 'unnecessary'; demands his sacking - https://t.co/9iDa2Uf0MI pic.twitter.com/arQCP2d38I — Republic (@republic) October 6, 2022

'No country should get president like her': Udit Raj

Udit Raj on Wednesday stirred a massive controversy when he attacked the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu.

Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70 per cent of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

Udit Raj's statement came after President Murmu during her Gujarat visit stated that Gujarat produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and it can be said that the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians. Notably, the President visited Gujarat for the first time recently after assuming the top constitutional post in July, this year.