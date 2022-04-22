WATCH: Congress MLA Warned Alwar Voters Against Backing BJP Days Before Temple Demolition

In a shocking statement, a Congress MLA was seen telling residents of Rajasthan's Alwar that as they voted for the BJP they will have to face demolition. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena is seen asking the residents of Alwar to give him the political assurance and the numbers required and he will ensure that the demolition stops. The video was reportedly shot days before three temples were demolished in Alwar. Notably, a BJP board is presently in charge of Alwar's Rajgarh.

Meanwhile, after his video went viral, Meena backtracked from his statement and alleged that the decision to demolish temples and houses was taken by the BJP councillors. "The decision was taken by BJP's board as they have 34 councillors. None of the persons from the BJP came to me before making the decision. There is no role of Congress in it," Meena said.

300-year-old temple razed in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 300-year-old temple was demolished using bulldozers in Sarai Mohalla in Rajasthan's Alwar district. A complaint has been registered at Rajgarh Police Station in connection with the matter. BJP has accused the Congress government of demolishing the temple.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya accused Congress of demolishing the Shiva temple in name of development. He also slammed Congress for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Speaking about the communal violence that erupted in Karauli and Delhi's Jahangirpuri, he said, "Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus- this is the secularism of Congress."

Speaking to Republic, BJP Rajasthan leader Arun Chaturvedi said that the Alwar incidents show the double-sided face of the Congress.

"When bulldozer runs in Jahangirpuri, in Madhya Pradesh then Congress feel pain in their chest. But in Rajasthan, they run bulldozers on 80 houses and a historical Hindu temple," he said.