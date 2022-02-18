Congress MLA UT Khader Hails Republic For Exposing CFI's Role In Hijab Row

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Republic Media Network had exposed the Campus Front of India (CFI) admitting on record that it led the students protests 'from the front'. Congress MLA and Deputy Floor Leader of Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khader has now hailed Republic Media Network for exposing the CFI. Khader, a former Minister in the Karnataka government said that he appreciates Republic's report pertaining to CFI's admission on record.

"I appreciate Republic TV exposing CFI. Now let see how the BJP-led Karnataka governmentt will act on that. What the government was supposed to do has been done by Republic TV," said UT Khader

Campus Front of India leader admits 'leading protests from the front'

In a Republic TV's super exclusive report on Wednesday, CFI leader Aseel Akram admitted on camera that the organisation was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state amid the hijab row. Speaking to Republic TV, Akram confirmed that they were 'supporting the women' and leading the 'protest from the front'.

A meeting was called by the CFI, which as per the leader had in attendance, all the members of the organisation. The purpose of the meeting, he said, was to establish 'peace' in the Udupi district of Karnataka which had people from all communities - be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian - living together until the outbreak of the recent controversy on Hijab.