Congress MLA UT Khader Hails Republic For Exposing CFI's Role In Hijab Row

Image: ANI/PTI
Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Republic Media Network had exposed the Campus Front of India (CFI) admitting on record that it led the students protests 'from the front'. Congress MLA and Deputy Floor Leader of Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khader has now hailed Republic Media Network for exposing the CFI. Khader, a former Minister in the Karnataka government said that he appreciates Republic's report pertaining to CFI's admission on record.
"I appreciate Republic TV exposing CFI. Now let see how the BJP-led Karnataka governmentt will act on that. What the government was supposed to do has been done by Republic TV," said UT Khader
In a Republic TV's super exclusive report on Wednesday, CFI leader Aseel Akram admitted on camera that the organisation was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state amid the hijab row. Speaking to Republic TV, Akram confirmed that they were 'supporting the women' and leading the 'protest from the front'.
A meeting was called by the CFI, which as per the leader had in attendance, all the members of the organisation. The purpose of the meeting, he said, was to establish 'peace' in the Udupi district of Karnataka which had people from all communities - be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian - living together until the outbreak of the recent controversy on Hijab.
"Republic: Have you been asked to follow the court order?
Aseel Akram: We will follow the court order. We have faith that the Court will give an order in our favour. If not, we have other options.
Republic: So, for now, you will follow the interim order, and ask the women to remove hijab before class?
Aseel Akram: See, we can't ask them to remove their hijab, it is their choice. If they want to wear hijab, they can.
Republic: You were backing them up, right?
Aseel Akram: We were not backing them up. We were leading the front, and supporting the girls.
Republic: Will you ask them to follow the interim order?
Aseel Akram: Look it is on them, it is their individual right. We cannot force them. Thank you."