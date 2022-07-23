Congress MLA Writes To Gehlot After Sadhu's Immolation; Tells Him To Sack Mining Minister

In the aftermath of the ghastly demise of a sadhu in Bharatpur, a Congress MLA has written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, urging him to sack Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. In his letter, Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur alleged that the illegal mining mafia had crossed 'record levels' in the state and called Bhaya the 'biggest mining mafia'.

"I have written several letters on this. If immolating myself like the Bharatpur Sadhu is the only way to stop the mafia, then I will also send this message to you after adopting that method," he wrote.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Congress MLA alleged that the Mining Minister was a 'very corrupt person' and revealed that Gehlot had reinstated him after he was briefly removed. "He (Pramod Bhaya) should be expelled from the post of the Mining Minister of Rajasthan. He should be removed. All lines have been crossed, a Sadhu had to end his life," he told Republic.

"He is a very corrupt person, I know him. He was earlier removed for a brief time but Ashok Gehlot reinstated him and he should answer why. This man has spread corruption and promoited mafia at a large scale in the state," Kundanpur added.

Sadhu Vijay Das self-immolates over mining mafia

Sadhu Vijay Das, who set himself ablaze on July 21, in Rajasthan's Deeg died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital late on Friday night. The drastic action was taken as a mark of protest against the illegal mining mafia in the state. Seers from Braj Parvat Evum Paryavaran Sanrakshan Samiti have been protesting to demand a ban on stone mining in the area, which is associated with the life of Lord Krishna. The body of the Sadhu will be handed over by the hospital administration later this morning, according to Sanjay Goyal, SDO Pahari (Bharatpur).

Meanwhile, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Gehlot government for protecting the mining mafia. "For 500 days Sadhu and saints were protesting against the illegal mining in Bharatpur. But no action was taken by the Gehlot government. In fact, they defended the mining mafia and those who were indulging in corruption and took action on sadhus and saints forcing them to take such a drastic step. Therefore, they are directly responsible for the killing and death of Sadhu Vijay Das," he said.