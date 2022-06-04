Congress MLA Writes To Rajasthan CM Gehlot Over Discrimination & Lack Of Respect In Party

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress' troubles seem to be increasing as a number of MLAs facing issues within the party are coming out and expressing their displeasure publicly. After MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, Tijara MLA Sandeep Yadav has written an emotional letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, June 4, citing discrimination and the lack of respect that he has been facing since he joined the party. The MLA who jumped ship from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) wrote in detail about the pain of the mind that arose after 2.5 years of jealousy.

Congress MLA Sandeep Yadav Writes to CM Ashok Gehlot

Congress MLA Sandeep Yadav stated that on one hand the Congress leaders are leaving the party, but the MLAs who joined the grand old party from BSP are standing together. Still, they are not getting full respect from the state government. The MLAs keep taking rounds for their work and the officials do not respect them.

"After winning the election from Bahujan Samaj Party in December 2018, my colleagues and I reached the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. In 2019, in order to give the people of Rajasthan a strong and stable government and keeping in mind the development work, we came here with your assurance that we will get full respect. Ever since we joined the Congress party, we have been subjected to constant humiliation," the letter stated.

The Tijara MLA further added that ''many people within the party started facing problems after we joined, everywhere the original party members used to get respect first. Not only the people who came from outside, but everyone knew that the government was not stable. The party has been strengthened by their induction. On one hand, the people of the Congress party are leaving the party one after the other and during this situation, our prime focus has become to save the government in one big state out of only two states in the country.''

"The way people going to the other side were being respected, the central leadership was directly listening to all their talk and taking care of their issues. At the same time, the party leadership did not even say any welcoming words in our respect for such a big contribution. No discussion was held regarding our problems and in relation to our political future. I would like to ask a question to the high command why someone new will want to join Congress?" asked MLA Sandeep Yadav.

Sandeep Yadav further stated, "the party does not have time to listen to the people's representatives who are representing five lakh people and helped you at the time of the crisis. So how can common people keep expectations from you? This is a matter of discussion. While you did not have time for us, from the transfer posting to the development works, we were constantly discriminated against. The attitude, thinking and behaviour of the ministers towards us have always been discriminatory," he added.

Nearly 70 Congress MLAs from Rajasthan are camping at a hotel in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections to four seats in which the party fears horse-trading by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party sources said on Friday, June 3.

Image: Twitter/@Sandeepbhiwadi