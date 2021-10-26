Congress MLA's Absconding Son Arrested In Rape Case, Misbehaves With Police | WATCH

Congress MLA Murli Morwal's son Karan Morwal was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police in an alleged rape case on Tuesday. Karan Morwal had been absconding for over six months after a woman lodged a rape case against him in April this year. After a 6-month long manhunt, the 30-year-old was nabbed from Maksi town in MP's Shajapur district on Tuesday.

Republic TV accessed a video of his arrest where the Congress MLA's son was caught misbehaving with the police officials after his arrest. Morwal attempted to hide his face with a hoodie post his arrest. After the police attempted to remove his hoodie, Karan Morwal was seen snapping away at the official's hand.

"Madhya Pradesh has a rule of law. No matter how big a person is, we implicate them. If he has misbehaved after his arrest, we will take action. We have a BJP government in the state and we work by the law," MP Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang told Republic TV. "

Charges against Karan Morwal

Karan Morwal is the son of Murli Morwal, a Congress legislator from Badnagar in Ujjain district. According to the police, a rape case was lodged against him on April 2, 2021, at the women's police station in Indore. The woman had claimed that the Congress MLA's son raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

Shortly after the case was lodged, he went missing. The Madhya Pradesh Police even announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. On October 19, his younger brother Shivam was interrogated on the suspicion that he was aware of Karan's whereabouts. The same day Congress MLA Murli Morwal also arrived that the Palasia police station and held a closed-door meeting with police officials. A week after the meeting, he was arrested.

Jyoti Sharma, in charge of the women's police station in Indore, told PTI that he was nabbed near Maksi town in Shajapur district, about 80 km from Indore. Necessary legal formalities were underway following his arrest, she said.

(With Agency Inputs)