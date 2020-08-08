'Congress MLAs Enjoying Suryagarh Hospitality, People Fighting COVID': Gajendra Shekhawat

As the state of Rajasthan is reeling under political turmoil with the infighting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress MLAs who are currently lodged at Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The Union Minister said that Congress MLAs are 'rubbing salt to wounds' of the people in the State.

"The Congress MLAs enjoying their stay in Suryagarh Palace like wedding guests from grooms' side, is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the people of Rajasthan who are fighting Corona epidemic, locusts menace, and a failed system," Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Gehlot are lodged at the Suryagarh Palace since July 31. Prior to this, the MLAs were holed up at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel since July 13 to keep the MLAs from the alleged poaching by the BJP.

The MLAs were shifted from Fairmont Hotel to Suryagah Palace in three chartered flights and via bus and other vehicles thereafter amid tight security. State's Transport Minister Pratap Singh had then said in Jaipur that the MLAs were being shifted to Jaisalmer so that they remain united.

After the political difference erupted between former Congress leader Sachin Pilot and CM Gehlot, the Congress accused the BJP of horse-trading to topple the State government. The BJP has, however, refuted the allegations saying that Congress' faulty leadership has led to young talented leaders leaving the party fold.

CM Gehlot had staged a protest outside the Governor's residence demanding Assembly session to conduct the floor test, however, after much back and forth, the Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14. Gehlot, who earlier spoke ill and slandered Sachin Pilot for rebelling against him, seemed to be changing his tune by saying that he would be willing to forgive Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party's high command decides to the same.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 776 on Saturday after nine more people succumbed to the disease, while 499 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 50,656, a health department official said. There are 13,570 active cases in the state, while a total of 34,069 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

