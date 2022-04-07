The political situation in Maharashtra took a new turn as many Congress MLAs from the state called on party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, sources told Republic TV. Around 17 Congress legislators are currently camping in Delhi as a training session is going on in the Parliament. In a clear sign of infighting in the party, they complained that Congress Ministers in Maharashtra are underperforming.

Moreover, they lamented that the Ministers are neither accessible nor do they focus on any demand of Congress workers. On Tuesday, these legislators also met at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence for dinner.

Earlier, sources had revealed that the Congress high command is unhappy with the party being ignored in Maharashtra despite being a part of the government. As per reports, the party is miffed over the unequal distribution of funds to its legislators.

Congress' unease in Maharashtra

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government in 2019 over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the State, BJP took a surprising step to join hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators.

However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019.

Over the last couple of years, multiple Congress leaders have expressed their concerns over their party being neglected in the coalition government. In May 2020, Rahul Gandhi had publicly stated that Congress was not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra.

Indicating Congress' growing discomfort, the party's Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole has repeatedly asserted that his party will win a majority on its own in the next Assembly election. Stressing that many people are miffed over Congress' "growing influence" in the state, he also claimed that CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are tracking his moves.

On July 14, 2021, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana took a swipe at Patole over these remarks. When Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi summoned the Maharashtra Congress chief and other leaders to Delhi for a meeting on August 20, 2021, speculation was rife that he will be replaced.

While he managed to retain his post, Patole was reportedly asked to refrain from making any controversial remarks affecting the MVA.