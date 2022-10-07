Congress MLAs In MP Booked For Allegedly Molesting Woman Onboard Train; FIR Filed

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against two Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs on Friday for allegedly molesting a woman onboard a train. However, both legislators have denied the charge.

Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and Kotma MLA Suneel Saraf have been accused of holding a woman's hand and asking her to dine with them onboard the Rewanchal Express on its way from Rewa to Bhopal.

"The woman has said she was asleep along with her 8-month-old child in the H1 coach of the train when the two legislators came, held her by the hand and asked her to dine with them. She has said Saraf and Kushwaha were talking loudly and disturbing her," said sub-inspector Pramod Ahirwar of Sagar railway police said.

The alleged incident took place between Katni and Damoh stations. The woman then spoke to her husband, who is an advocate, and the latter contacted Jabalpur railway police.

Both the Congress leaders have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). Investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, both Congress MLAs have refuted the charges. Kushwaha said, "I did not even see her...I had given my seat to her. The allegations are baseless."

Saraf, speaking to the media, stated, "If we had teased her. She would have done something or screamed? There were lots of people on the train."

'How can one misbehave in public life?' asks BJP

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh condemned the alleged misconduct by the Congress leaders. He also demanded an answer from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.