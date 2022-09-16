Shortly after eight out of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa jumped ship to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has stated that PM Narendra Modi's influence was the reason the MLAs joined the Saffron Party.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on September 15, Pramod Sawant said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the double-engine BJP government has brought about tremendous development in Goa, looking at which the eight Congress MLAs have called me to join the BJP, to take part in the development of Goa, and we welcome them."

When quizzed about the situation of the Congress party, the CM said, "Congress Chodo Aandolan started from Goa, many senior leaders all over India are leaving the party one by one. Their leader Mr. Rahul Gandhi is on a Bharat Jodo Aandolan but many senior leaders even in Goa, like former CM Digambar Kamat have started the Congress Chodo Aandolan."

"There is no groupism in the BJP. I have been a member of the BJP for many years and I have seen no groupism, our central leadership always takes the decision and we welcome everyone that joins us, " said CM Sawant when asked about the incorporation of the eight new MLAs into the BJP, who had fought against the BJP and won during their association with the Congress.

Congress MLAs jump ship

On September 14, eight Congress MLAs including former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, and Rodolfo Fernandes crossed over to the ruling BJP.

Michael Lobo stressed that they joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi. "The Congress party has started the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. From Goa, we have started 'Congress Chhodo' and 'Bharatiya Janata Party ko Jodo'. We will take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Lobo said.

Following the exit of eight legislators, Congress is now left with just three MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly, with the ruling BJP-led alliance having a strength of 33 members -- 28 (BJP), 2 (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), and 3 (Independents.)