'Congress MLAs Not For Sale': Kamal Nath On Deepening Political Crisis In MVA

Ahead of his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the political crisis, former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress observer in the state Kamal Nath claimed that his party MLAs are united and said that they are "not for sale". Notably, the Congress party appointed Kama Nath as the party observer in Maharashtra on Tuesday to handle the political crisis that erupted due to the unrest in Shiv Sena-led MVA.

After reaching the Mumbai-based official residence of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, Kamal Nath spoke to reporters on the current political scenario in the state. "This is the politics of the deal which is being used in the country today. The politics of money and post is against our constitution. Such politics were played in states like Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. The rise of such politics sets a dangerous precedent for the future," Nath told reporters.

"It is for the Shiv Sena to talk to its MLAs. As far as Congress is concerned, we have fully united. I am sure we will stay intact. It is for the Congress party to demonstrate unity. The Congress MLAs are not for sale," former Madhya Pradesh CM said.

Kamal Nath to meet Uddhav Thackeray & Sharad Pawar today

Senior Congress Kamal Nath and other senior party leaders are scheduled to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today (June 22). The Grand Old party's observer will also meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Center, Mumbai at 1 PM. As per the Maharashtra Congress sources, a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party will take place today in the presence of Kamal Nath and 43 MLAs are likely to participate in the meeting.

Speaking on the recent political development in Maharashtra, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "Kamal Nath is already in Maharashtra. We are solving the matters". Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, he added, "The BJP government interferes with the elected stable governments".

Notably, on Tuesday, Kamal Nath was appointed as an AICC observer in Maharashtra following the reports of Shiv Sena MLAs led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde camping in Gujrat's Surat. It is pertinent to mention that Shinde and other dissidents moved to Assam's Guwahati from Surat as the political instability.

'No compromise on Hindutva': Eknath Shinde

Addressing the media for the first time since rebelling against the Sena leadership in the wee hours of Wednesday before leaving for Guwahati, Shinde made it clear that the rebel MLAs were still a part of Shiv Sena. However, he affirmed that they would not compromise on Hindutva- a hint that they can part ways with the party if it doesn't leave the alliance with NCP and Congress.