Congress MLA's Supporters Vandalise Party Office Over His Non-inclusion In Maha Cabinet

A day after the cabinet expansion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, supporters of Bhor Congress MLA Sangram Thopte has allegedly vandalised the party office on Tuesday in Pune. Republic TV accessed the first pictures of the party office, which was ransacked for Thopte's non-inclusion in the new cabinet. Police said that supporters ransacked the party office and raised slogans against the leadership.

This came amid Congress MLAs meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. According to sources, a rift broke out within the party over the allocation of portfolios amid the cabinet expansion, with a number of senior leaders miffed at being excluded. Additionally, state in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge has been called in to look into the matter and handle the situation.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

On Monday, during the cabinet expansion oath ceremony, Ajit Pawar once again took oath as Deputy CM after his three-day stint in November with the short-lived Fadnavis government. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

