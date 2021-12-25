Congress MLC Mocks Karnataka Legislative Council, Calls It 'house Filled With Rich People'

Congress MLC Raghu Achar, whose term ends on January 5, 2022, on Friday received an objection from other members of the Karnataka Legislative Council for his remarks that crores of money were spent by some members to get elected in the house. He also criticised the quality of debates in the winter session of the Karnataka assembly.

He said that many of the members were elected to the Legislative Council by spending crores while giving an exception to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary. Justifying his absence for most of the winter session, he said that members of the Assembly were least bothered about the proceedings of the House.

Criticising Achar, BJP's Ayanur Manjunath said that he has insulted that great house and the people who have fought for public causes. He added that the house has witnessed a lot of great personalities.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai also criticised Achar's remark and said that he should have said these things much earlier. He also suggested him not speak on similar lines if he is elected to the Assembly in the next polls. The Congress MLA later apologised and touched the feet of senior members of the House.

Karnataka winter session

During the winter session, Karnataka Assembly took several key decisions. The House also passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 (anti-conversion bill) amid protest by the opposition. The bill aims to protect individuals from unlawful conversions from one religion to another by force, influence, misrepresentation, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

The recruitment of teachers for the Kalyana Karnataka region, grant of Rs 500 crore in supplementary estimates for the region, new infrastructure projects in Belagavi are among the prominent decisions taken during the session.

CM Bommai said that the session witnessed a detailed discussion on recent floods and crop losses. He stated that his government distributed Rs 700 crore within a month, benefitting more than 14 lakh farmers.