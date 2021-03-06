Congress Mocks BJP's Political Crisis In Uttarakhand; BJP Says 'CM Will Complete 5 Yrs'

Taking a dig at the political turmoil in BJP Uttarakhand, ex-CM Harish Rawat on Saturday, took a dig at the saffron party asking what was BJP's formula for social welfare. Stating that some leaders were in Dehradun, some in Delhi, others in Mumbai, he slammed the unstable BJP government. Claiming the people will never forgive BJP for all their instability, Rawat sarcastically added 'Blessed is BJP'.

Ex-Uttarakhand CM mocks BJP's instability

BJP: 'No leadership change'

After the BJP core committee meeting with top leaders, the state chief Bansidhar Bhagat assured that there will be no change in leadership adding that CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will complete 5 years. Top BJP observers like Dushyant Gautam and Raman Singh had rushed to the state as several MLAs have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rawat. With Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, ex-BJP state chiefs Ajay Bhatt and Tirath Singh Rawat also attending the meeting, sources had reported that general secretary Suresh Bhat, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni were front runners for the CM post, replacing Rawat.

BJP Uttarakhand chief Bansidhar Bhagat said, "Trivendra Rawat will complete 5 years as CM. There was no talks of leadership change. We talked about state programmes for completing 4 years."

"There was no question of leadership change. We are completing four years of government on 18 March and hence we were reviewing the work done till now. The fifth year is an election year. This was the agenda. We were discussing what programmes will be held in district-level booths," said ex-BJP state chief Ajay Bhatt.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat's replacement being discussed? Senior BJP leaders huddle

Trend of CM change in Uttarakhand

Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in 2022.

