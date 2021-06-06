Congress Mocks Govt's Vaccination Strategy As 'dangerous Cocktail Of Blunders & Bloopers'

On Saturday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a jibe on the Centre's COVID-19 vaccination, terming it as a dangerous "cocktail of blunders and bloopers".

"The Modi government's vaccination strategy has been a dangerous cocktail of blunders and bloopers. Our government has deliberately created a digital device, thereby slowing down the vaccination. Our government has been wilfully complicit in creating multiple pricing slabs for the same vaccine," the Congress leader said in his letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Chowdhury said that the Central government and state government have 'only' ordered 39 crore vaccine doses for the population of 140 crores. "As per Government of India, it has administered 21.31 crore vaccine doses till May 31. But only 4.45 crore Indians have received both the doses of vaccine, which is only 3.14 per cent of India's population," he said in his letter.

The Congress leader further wrote that the average pace of vaccination in India is about 16 lakh vaccine doses per day and it would take over three years to vaccinate the entire adult population at this pace. He questioned how the Centre will save its citizens from the third wave of COVID-19 if it does not ramp up vaccination.

"The need of the hour for the BJP government is to procure vaccines and supply them to states and private hospital free of cost. In order vaccinate our entire adult population before December 31, this is the only way to save the people," he said. Chowdhury urged the Governor to direct the Modi government to ensure one crore vaccination per day and free of cost.

Over 23 crore citizens vaccinated

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 23 crores, with 31,20,451 doses being given Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 1.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 22,96,95,199 doses, the ministry said.

(With inputs from agency)