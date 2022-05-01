Congress Mocks Raj Thackeray's Mega Aurangabad Rally; 'party Reviving Lost Identity'

The Congress party on Sunday hit out at Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad rally on loudspeakers and said some parties are trying to revive their lost identity by creating a communal divide.

Speaking about today's mega rally organized by MNS, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said political programs can take place all over the state but action will be taken should be against those who attempt to disrupt law and order situation.

On the issue of loudspeakers in mosques and Raj Thackeray's warning to the state, Shaikh said, "the government has already suggested that Centre should formulate a standard rule for this. It is not just about Azaan Aartis also takes place early in the morning. Some parties have lost their identities and are trying to gain them back by creating a communal divide."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is all set to hold his highly-anticipated rally in Aurangabad today. The meeting will take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskiritk Krida Mandal Maidan during which he will discuss the ongoing row over loudspeakers outside religious places.

Thackeray made a grand entry in Aurangabad on Saturday where he was welcomed by hundreds of supporters with dhols, fireworks, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Upon his entry, he paid his obeisance to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Kranti Chowk.

On April 28, the Aurangabad Police had granted their approval to Thackeray's sabha under a total of 16 terms and conditions.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to MVA govt

The rally gains significance as it comes before the MNS leader's May 3 ultimatum, wherein he urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques or listen to Hanuman Chalisa being played at a 'higher volume.'

"Loudspeakers in Mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he had announced.

Raj Thackeray on Thursday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray using a new 'Bhogi vs Yogi' jibe. Lauding Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's loudspeaker crackdown, he expressed hope that "good sense" will prevail in his state as well.