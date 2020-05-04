'Congress Upset At How Well India Handled Covid': BJP's Malviya Upholds MHA's Migrant Docs

BJP national IT head Amit Malviya has slammed the Congress for politicising the issue of migrant labourers' return. While speaking with Republic TV, the BJP leader reiterated the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines which stated that the migrants will get a free passage to the native places as ticket costs would be borne 85 percent by the Centre and 15 percent by the state governments.

"Congress wants to politicise it. MHA guidelines are very clear, that no tickets are being sold at the counter. The state governments are required to make a list of these migrants workers and give them the ticket. The cost of the ticket will be borne by the railways to the extent of 85% and who are the ones making this list to the extent of 15%," Malviya said while clearing the confusion and holding Congress responsible for politicising the matter.

Malviya also took to Twitter to post the Press Information Bureau's release dated May 2, which stated: "No tickets to be sold at any station" in order to clear the confusion which he claimed spread by the Congress to politicise the issue.

Shame on Congress for politicising migrant movement issue.



MHA guidelines are clear.



“No tickets to be sold at any station”



Railway has subsidised 85% and State Govts pay rest 15% (like Madhya Pradesh is)



Migrants DON’T pay!



Why doesn’t Sonia ask Congress state Govts to pay? pic.twitter.com/HvTBFKvIlN — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 4, 2020

Congress is obviously upset at how well India has handled #Covid. They would have ideally wanted a lot more people to suffer and die. Promoting indiscriminate movement of people would lead to faster spread of infection, just like we saw in Italy. Is this what Sonia Gandhi wants? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 4, 2020

BJP's attack on the Congress comes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a statement announced that the party has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. She added that this will be the Congress’ "humble contribution in service of our compatriots" and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them. Sonia Gandhi also attacked the Central government by saying that if the government can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants.

Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains keeping berths empty in each coach to maintain social distancing. The trains are returning empty from destinations under lock & key. Free food and bottled water is being given to migrants by railways: Railway Ministry Sources pic.twitter.com/MJKnI28jxn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020