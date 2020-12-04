Congress' Moily Hits Out At Rajinikanth, Says 'his Politics Won't Click' In Tamil Nadu

The Congress party on Friday reacted to Rajinikanth's political debut, claiming that the Kollywood superstar 'would not click in politics.' Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Veerappa Moily hit out at the superstar opining that the actor would not be able to make a dent in Tamil Nadu politics, a space where the ethos of Dravidian culture had always manifested.

“I don’t think the Rajinikanth politics will click because the ethos of Dravidian culture has always manifested in the politics of Tamil Nadu,” Moily told news agency PTI. “Any political party in Tamil Nadu cannot survive without the affiliation to a Tamilian party, a regional party,” the Congress leader added, remarking that Rajinikanth was more or less aligned with the “ideals” of the BJP.

Notably, Moily has was once in charge of the Congress affairs in Tamil Nadu several years ago.

While several political parties including the ruling AIADMK, the DMK, TDP and the BJP have welcomed the superstar's entry into politics, the Congress party has alleged that the BJP has "set up" Rajinikanth with an aim to divide the votes of DMK. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi hit out at Rajini calling his entry "all fizz and no pop."

Rajinikanth confirms launch of his political party

Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he would make a formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu".

Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this week, he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the relations between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra' even as the two confirm their alliance for the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls.

