Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Avers Budget 2022-23 'can Be Summarised As Hollow'

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday, said that the Union Budget 2022-23 "can be summarised as hollow." Participating in the general discussion on the Budget in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury claimed that unemployment and inflation have crossed a record high.

"Unemployment and inflation have crossed record high. This Budget can be summarised as hollow. For poor, working and salaried class, middle class, farmers, migrant workers of the country, the Budget is a cruel joke," the Congress MP said.

Citing the National Survey Report of September 2021, Chowdhury pointed out that the average income of farmers is mere Rs 27/day and the average debt of a farmer is Rs 74,000.

"The double whammy is that per hectare cost of farming increased by Rs 25,000/hectare/year. Do you have any answers?," Chowdhury asked.

Rahul Gandhi 'speaks bitter truth': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks bitter truth "you abuse him". Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress MP said that insulting Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament is diminishing the Parliamentary values.

During his reply on the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited Pandit Nehru's Lal Qila address to tear into the Congress. PM Modi said that Nehru had blamed the Korean war for inflation and had said that any disturbance in America causes inflation.

"On inflation, during Congress rule, what Pandit Nehru said from Lal Qila, I'd like to state: 'Sometimes a fight in Korea also influences us. Because of this, prices of items rise, and this goes outside our control'," said PM Modi, adding, "Nehru further said any disturbance in America also caused inflation. You can think what would be the situation that time that India's first Prime Minister had to give up on inflation."

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock)